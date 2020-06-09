Moscow not easing restrictions too quickly, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moscow’s authorities are not easing coronavirus restrictions too quickly, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Why do you say that it is happening too quickly? Some restrictions remain in place and others will be removed within one to two weeks. It’s not a complete waiver of restrictions," Peskov said, commenting on Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin’s decision to lift restrictions.
The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that regional heads made decisions concerning coronavirus lockdowns based on expert opinions.