US tries to settle score with China by bringing up Hong Kong at UNSC — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Attempts to use the UN Security Council to discuss the situation around Hong Kong show that the US is trying to "settle the score" with China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Thursday.

"Such actions undermine China’s sovereignty, they are a blatant violation of the basic norms of international law stipulated within the UN Charter. We think that they are solely dictated by the [US] wish to settle the score with its foreign policy opponent," she said.

The diplomat added that attempts to include issues that are not within the mandate of the UN are "counterproductive and fraught with lowering the efficiency and undermining the authority of this institution."

Russia sees the situation in Hong Kong as the domestic affair of China, calling on foreign players to avoid meddling in the affairs of the Chinese central government and the special administrative region of the country.

Earlier, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that the majority of UN Security Council members did not support the idea of the UK and the US to discuss China’s law on national security on the territory of Hong Kong.

On Thursday, the Chinese parliament has approved the resolution about the bill on national security on the territory of Hong Kong, which, according to China, would help maintain order in Hong Kong.

Local officials have expressed support for the initiative, noting that it would not encroach on human rights and freedoms. However, some Western states and supporters of the Hong Kong opposition expressed concern over this decision, seeing it as a violation of the principle "one country - two systems.".