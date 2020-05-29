Russia’s OSCE envoy says Facebook, YouTube, Google censor ‘undesirable’ media

VIENNA, May 29. /TASS/. Facebook, YouTube and Google corporations have switched from full freedom to a tough system of control over information and censorship of "undesirable" mass media, Russia’s envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Alexander Lukashevich said during an online meeting of the OSCE Permanent Committee on Thursday.

"Some 15 years ago, when Facebook, YouTube, Google were just beginning to tap into the information field and win subscribers, it was hard to imagine that some time later these corporations would move from complete freedom to a strict system of control over the flow of information and censorship of undesirable media," Lukashevich said.

The envoy noted that on May 20 it was reported that YouTube video platform de facto controlled by the US deleted the accounts of Crimea’s TV channel Krym-24 as well as two Russian-language news agencies Anna News and News Front.

"I emphasize that this was done without warning and explaining the reasons for the blocking. Suddenly, thousands of subscribers were denied access to videos that had tens of millions of views. As for the Krym-24 TV channel, which is one of the most popular sources of information on the Russian peninsula, then its YouTube channel, by the way, had a live broadcast of meetings of the crisis center of the Republic of Crimea on the situation with the coronavirus infection," the Russian envoy stated.

According to the envoy, under the guise of pompous slogans about democracy and freedom of speech, there is a systematic cleansing of information space by US-controlled Internet platforms and this is called American-style democracy.

"This policy is a gross violation of international obligations to ensure free and unhindered access to information, freedom of the media and expression of views. Basically, we are talking about direct censorship, but now on a global scale. We note that this problem was especially acute during the spread the COVID-19 pandemic, when the population is more than ever dependent on the digital method of obtaining information. The United States has de facto made us characters of George Orwell’s "1984" novel," the Russian diplomat said.