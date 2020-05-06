Kremlin denies Putin criticized Belarus’s Lukashenko for intention to hold Victory parade

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov called allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for his intention to hold the Victory parade despite the coronavirus situation "unreliable wild speculations."

"Indeed, yesterday [May 5, during a phone call], the two leaders exchanged information on steps taken by Russia and Belarus on coronavirus prevention. All other reports are wild speculations, [they] are in no way reliable," Peskov underscored, commenting on the discontent, allegedly voiced by the Russian side regarding the May 9th parade in Minsk.

The spokesman also disclosed that the two leaders did not discuss plans to conduct the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Belarus, recalling that a EAEU video conference took place recently.

"Now substantial documents must be prepared before the next meeting. And then, depending on the dynamics, a joint decision will be made on whether this meeting in person is needed or if another video conference would suffice," the spokesman said.