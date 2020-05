MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will lay flowers to the Eternal Flame in Moscow on May 9 and address Russians and then hold a range of other events marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We expect that on May 9 the president will lay flowers to the Eternal Flame and address Russians at around 10 a.m." Peskov said.

Several other events will be also held, which will be detailed later, he added.