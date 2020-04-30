New date of Victory Day parade to depend on coronavirus situation

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The new date for holding the Victory Day Parade in Moscow will be set based on the novel coronavirus situation in Russia, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RTVI.

Answering a question about the event’s possible date and its attendance by foreign guests, Peskov said the parade is held first of all for Russians, for WWII veterans and their descendants.

"New dates will be set with time, considering the dynamics of the epidemics. It is impossible to say now how it will coincide with schedules of other heads of state and government," he said.

Peskov stressed that the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II is important for many countries.

"By the way, this was demonstrated by the presidents — I mean, the presidents of Russia and the United States [Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump] — who adopted and published a joint statement on the anniversary of the Elbe River encounter. This was very important," Peskov went on.

On April 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that both the Victory Day parade and the Immortal Regiment’s march would not be held on May 9, but would take place later this year as soon as the coronavirus threat subsides.