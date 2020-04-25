Putin and Trump adopt joint statement on anniversary of meeting on the Elbe

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the United States Donald Trump adopted a joint statement commemorating the 75th anniversary of the meeting on the Elbe, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

"The meeting on the Elbe represented a culmination of tremendous efforts by the many countries and peoples that joined forces under the framework of the United Nations Declaration of 1942. This common struggle required enormous sacrifice by millions of soldiers, sailors, and citizens in multiple theaters of war," the statement said.

The leaders also recognized "the contributions from millions of men and women on the home front, who forged vast quantities of war materials for use around the world. Workers and manufacturers played a crucial role in supplying the allied forces with the tools necessary for victory".

The presidents of Russia and the United States emphasized that "the ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause". "As we work today to confront the most important challenges of the 21st century, we pay tribute to the valor and courage of all those who fought together to defeat fascism. Their heroic feat will never be forgotten," the statement said.