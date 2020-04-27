Kremlin says decision on extending coronavirus lockdown to be made based on current pace

"Evidently, a decision has to be made based on the current trend or on some short-term forecasts. Middle-term or the long-term forecasts are hardly possible. Therefore, giving some timeframes now would be like a short in the dark," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked for how long the self-isolation regime for Russian citizens could be extended.

MOSCOW, April 27./TASS/. The decision on extending coronavirus self-isolation rules will be passed based on the current pace of the spread of coronavirus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"The president is regularly receiving reports from all agencies that are operating, from the crisis center, from the prime minister," he said. "As for president’s address, let us wait. A lot of events are in store this week," the spokesman said when asked whether a president’s address could be expected at a session with the governors on April 28.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to extend the coronavirus lockdown measures at least until May 11 when he meets with heads of Russian regions on April 28, Vologda region governor, Oleg Kuvshinnikov, said on Sunday.

"We expect a statement from the president on Tuesday," he said at a meeting of the regional anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Sunday that Putin would make new statements next week on the prospects of the coronavirus situation in the country.

To date, a total of 87,147 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,346 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 794 fatalities nationwide.