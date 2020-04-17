Putin, Macron discuss minimizing negative economic consequences of pandemic

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed on the phone measures aimed at minimizing the negative socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin’s press service reported adding that the telephone conversation was initiated by the French side.

"When exchanging views on the situation linked with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the heads of state informed each other about measures, which are being taken in Russia and France to minimize negative socio-economic consequences," the press service said.

During the conversation Macron thanked Putin for "helping France with the return of French citizens to their homeland and ensuring conditions for shipments of medical supplies and equipment through Russia to France," the press service added.

The parties expressed their intention to maintain the pace of developing bilateral cooperation and stressed the importance of the established contact between the heads of government of the two states, the press service added. The two leaders also touched upon some other issues on the international agenda, including the settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict.

On April 14, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a telephone conversation with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. In particular, they discussed cooperation between health ministries of the two states on develpment of medicines and vaccines against the coronavirus. Mishustin also invited his counterpart to visit Russia after all the current restrictions are removed.