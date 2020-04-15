‘Mistakes corrected’: Latest repatriation of Russians from US went smoothly, diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The repatriation of a group of Russian citizens from New York to St. Petersburg and Moscow Wednesday has proven that the previous repatriation experience was taken into account and that the 'correction work' was made, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

"A flight took off from New York to St. Petersburg and Moscow. The experience of one week ago was not only taken into account, but was used as a basis for analysis of effectiveness of the repatriation algorithm. We’ve corrected our mistakes. And this is why everything went well," Zakharova noted.

"According to the Ministry of Transport, the SU103 flight from New York to Pulkovo and Sheremetyevo took off with 278 passengers onboard, including 244 adults, 19 children and 15 infants," the diplomat disclosed.

Earlier on April 8, 70 Russians returned from New York to Moscow via a similar flight.

On April 3, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov disclosed that more than 2,000 Russian nationals opted to return home from American soil.

The number of the coronavirus-related fatalities on US territory has exceeded 26,050, according to the John Hopkins University’s data. By this point, 609,516 people in the US have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 49,966 of them have recovered. The state of New York is one of the main coronavirus hotbeds in the country, with over 203,000 cases and 10,800 fatalities.