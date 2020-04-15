Over 260 Russians leave US on board Aeroflot’s return flight from New York

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. Russian citizens, who decided to return to their home country from the United States, left the country on board Aeroflot flight from New York to St. Petersburg, a TASS correspondent reported from the JFK airport.

According to the departures screen in the airport’s Terminal 1, the flight took off at approximately 20:07 local time (02:07 Moscow time on Wednesday).

The estimated time of arrival to the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg is 11:45 Moscow time. After that, plane will travel to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. The estimated time of arrival is yet unknown. Aeroflot employees said the plane has more than 260 people on board.