Russia to expand blacklist of EU officials in retaliation, says diplomat

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia has taken the decision to expand the list of nationals of the European Union countries banned from entering Russia in retaliation for action taken by Brussels, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"The Russian side has taken a decision to expand the retaliatory list. Regretfully we have to do this," Zakharova said, adding that this is "a matter of parity."

Statements on Crimea

Moscow views EU top diplomat Josep Borrell’s statement on Crimea as unfriendly, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated.

"We consider the European Union’s comments to be unfriendly," she pointed out. "We believe that it is unacceptable to question Russia’s territorial integrity within its current borders," Zakharova added.