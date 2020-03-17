Western sanctions protect Crimea from coronavirus — senior official

SIMFEROPOL, March 17. /TASS/. Western sanctions have played a positive role in protecting Crimea from the new coronavirus, the speaker of Crimea’s State Council (unicameral parliament), Vladimir Konstantinov told the media on Tuesday.

"The situation in Crimea is calm. No signs of any alarm. The sanctions have benefited us. Just imagine for a second the kind of situation we would face if planes landed here [Crimea is closed off for international flights due to sanctions — TASS]. Monitoring all arriving planes would be a real problem. As compared to other regions of Europe Crimea looks quite safe," Konstantinov said.

He added that the federal authorities supported Crimea’s idea of closing the border with Ukraine.

Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov suggested on Monday sealing Crimea's border with Ukraine in the light of the spreading coronavirus epidemic, due to the vast flow of Ukrainian citizens across the border. The authorities of the city of Sevastopol see eye to eye with their Crimean counterparts.