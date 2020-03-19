Plans for march on Crimea on May 3 are provocation — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Preparations being made by the Mejlis of the Crimea Tatar People (outlawed in Russia) for a march on Crimea are a provocation and Russia is urging its prevention, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"One more provocation is being prepared — some march on Crimea on May 3," the diplomat said. "Its organizers from the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People are going to literally force their way into the peninsula across Russia’s state border. We urge that this be prevented."