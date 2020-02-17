Russia continues to support Syria in its fight against terrorism, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russia continues to support the Syrian military in its fight against terrorists, who ramped up its activity in Idlib, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the remark made by US President Donald Trump, who condemned Russian support for Syria in a phone call with his Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Russian Armed Forces, Russian advisors continue to support the Syrian Armed Forces in their fight against terrorists. We continue to deplore the terrorists’ ramped up activity in Idlib," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On January 15, during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Trump expressed his concerns about the Idlib situation and expressed his wish that Russia stopped supporting the Syrian government.

The White House statement says that "conveyed the United States' desire to see an end to Russia's support for the Assad regime's atrocities and for a political resolution to the Syrian conflict."

The Idlib situation escalated after the Russian and the Turkish military attempted to broker yet another ceasefire, only for the terrorists to ramp up their attack, leading to deaths of Russian and Turkish military specialists.