Trump tells Erdogan he is concerned about Syria’s Idlib situation

WASHINGTON, February 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has had a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stress his concerns about the situation in Syrian Idlib and underline that he would like to see Russia ceasing its support of the Syrian government, Deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere told reporters on Sunday.

"President Trump expressed concern over the violence in Idlib, Syria, and thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s efforts to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe," the White House informed. "President Trump conveyed the United States’ desire to see an end to Russia’s support for the Assad regime’s atrocities and for a political resolution to the Syrian conflict."

The situation in Idlib deteriorated dramatically after Russian and Turkish military’s another attempt to enforce a ceasefire was met by terrorists amping up their attacks. As a result, military specialists from Russia and Turkey died. The Syrian army retaliated, striking extremists and capturing the town of Saraqib near Idlib on February 5.

In the morning of February 11, the Syrian opposition supported by Turkey launched mass-scale attacks on Syrian army troops on two fronts - the town of Saraqib and the community of Nayrab situated to the north of Saraqib in Idlib. The opposition’s offensive was carried out with the fire support from the Turkish artillery. Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists took an active part in the fighting. Nevertheless, Syrian forces repelled these attacks, while militants suffered huge losses in those who died and was injured.