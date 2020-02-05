Putin says Russia ready for restoring Moscow-London mutually respectful dialogue

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Restoring a dialogue and trade exchanges between Moscow and London meets the common interests of both countries and Russia is ready for this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"The current state of relations between Russia and Great Britain hardly satisfies both sides. We are convinced that restoring a mutually respectful dialogue, strengthening trade and economic exchanges and building up cultural and humanitarian contacts meet common interests. And we are ready for this," Putin said.