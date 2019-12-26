Russia seeks good ties with UK, but sees no London’s steps in this direction — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia is always ready for dialogue and seeks good relations with the United Kingdom, but does not see any London’s steps in this direction, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"President [Vladimir] Putin always says he is ready for dialogue with everyone for the sake of establishing good ties based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit. The same approach and stance holds true for Russian-British relations," Peskov said.

"As for any initiatives of Mr. [UK Prime Minister Boris] Johnson on normalizing relations, I cannot remember any at the moment," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Moscow can only recall a number of Johnson’s unfriendly, harsh and non-diplomatic remarks on Russia and its leadership, he added.