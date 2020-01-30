Russia's top diplomat to visit Mexico on February 6

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have negotiations with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard during his visit to Mexico on February 6, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

"On February 6, Russia’s top diplomat will pay a visit to the United Mexican States. Talks are planned with the Mexican foreign minister, during which the sides are expected to exchange views on pressing international and regional issues and coordinate our countries’ approaches to various issues on the global agenda with a view to further strengthening bilateral cooperation at multilateral platforms," Zakharova said.