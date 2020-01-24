Putin appoints three former cabinet members to new positions

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed decrees appointing former Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and former Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky as presidential aides.

Who’s who in Russia's new cabinet following the sweeping government reshuffle

In addition, former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak has been appointed as deputy chief of the presidential office.

The decrees were published on the government’s official website containing legal information.

The Russian government led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned on January 15 after the president had proposed amendments to the country’s Constitution. On January 21, Putin approved the makeup of a new cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, which consists of nine deputy prime ministers and 21 ministers. As many as 15 members of the previous government failed to make it into the new cabinet.