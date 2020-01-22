The new Russian government was appointed on January 21. The Cabinet consists of 21 ministers, eight of whom were new appointees to their positions. That said, Russian President Vladimir Putin picked Mikhail Murashko as Minister of Health, Olga Lyubimova — as Minister of Culture, Valery Falkov — as Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sergei Kravtsov — as Minister of Enlightenment, Oleg Matytsin — as Sports Minister, Anton Kotyakov — as Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Maksut Shadayev — as Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media. The Russian leader also nominated former Governor of the Perm Region Maxim Reshetnikov as Minister of Economic Development and lastly, Konstantin Chuichenko was chosen to be Minister of Justice. Meanwhile, Vladimir Kolokoltsev is staying in place as Minister of Internal Affairs, while Yevgeny Zinichev is sticking to his post as Emergencies Minister. Dmitry Kobylkin will be keeping his position as Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, while Denis Manturov will stay on as head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Alexander Kozlov has secured his tenure as Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, and Dmitry Patrushev will carry on as Minister of Agriculture. Vladimir Yakushev was re-appointed Minister of Construction Industry, Housing and Utilities, along with Yevgeny Dietrich (Minister of Transport) and Alexander Novak (Minister of Energy). Anton Siluanov will be remaining on board as Minister of Finance, while Russian Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs Sergei Shoigu and Sergey Lavrov are going to keep their positions within the new government.
Who’s who in Russia's new Cabinet following the sweeping government reshuffle
The Cabinet consists of 21 ministers, eight of whom were new appointees to their positions
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin© Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS
Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko© Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS
Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov© Alexandr Shcherbak/TASS
Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev© Yuri Mashkov/TASS
Minister of Emergencies Yevgeny Zinichev© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS
Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov© Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS
Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Minister of Construction Industry, Housing and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev© Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS
Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Minister of Enlightenment Sergei Kravtsov© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Dmitry Kobylkin© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Minister of Energy Alexander Novak© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov© Stoyan Vasev/TASS
