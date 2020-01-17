US deliberately assassinated Soleimani to destabilize the region — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The United States assassinated Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani on purpose, in a bid to undermine security and destabilize the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a response on its website following Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's press conference on summing up the results of Russian diplomacy in 2019. The relevant question was not voiced at the conference.

"We see the US operation against the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Soleimani and his entourage as a deliberate act aimed at undermining security and stability in the region, conducted on the territory of a sovereign UN member state without its knowledge," the Ministry said. "We call on all sides to use restraint, adhere to common sense, and give priority to diplomatic efforts."