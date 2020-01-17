Lavrov slams US aggressive actions as key global destabilizing factor

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Aggressive steps taken by a number of western states, primarily the United States, are playing a major destabilizing role in the world, Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference outlining results of Russian diplomatic efforts in 2019.

According to him, the world "continues to be in turmoil." Aggressive polic

ies of certain western countries and our American colleagues in particular aimed at demolishing the security architecture established by international law and substitution of international law by a world order based on rules they created themselves remain the key destabilizing factor," the Russian minister underlined.

"This list includes Washington’s dismantling of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, rolling up prospects of extending the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, artificial heightening of tensions in the Persian Gulf region, attempts to overhaul universally accepted basics of Middle Eastern settlement, ramping up of NATO’s military activity along Russian borders as well as advancing a policy of privatizing multilateral mechanisms overseeing non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Lavrov added.