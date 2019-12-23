Trump’s attendance at WWII victory celebrations in Moscow depends on his schedule — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in attending the celebratory events timed to the 75th anniversary of victory in the Second World War (WWII) set to be held in Moscow on May 9, 2020, however, the US leader’s attendance depends on his schedule, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during a session of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

"The US president has received the invitation by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, along with other leaders of the anti-Hitler coalition and other states, to take part in the celebrations timed to the 75th anniversary of victory on May 9 in Moscow on Red Square. President Trump has stressed the importance of this date many times, namely during my visit to Washington. He has expressed interest in taking part in the events if his schedule allows it," the Russian top diplomat noted.