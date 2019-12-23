Kremlin comments on shooting at FSB headquarters

"It is a tragic incident, because people died," Peskov told the media on Monday, adding that in his point of view the Kremlin was not obliged to comment on the incident.

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described as tragic the shooting incident in Moscow’s Lubyanka street on December 19, adding that unfortunately such a tragedy could happen to anyone.

"In any case, given the time our country and all countries of the world live in, no one can feel secure against any manifestations of madness entailing tragic consequences," Peskov said.

"Every measure was taken to eliminate this situation," he said.

At the moment of the incident in Lubyanka street Russian President Vladimir Putin and FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov were in the Kremlin.

"Naturally, the president was receiving all crucial on-line reports about what was going on," Peskov said. That evening a gala ceremony was underway in the Kremlin on the occasion of Security Agency Worker’s Day.

"They [Putin and Bortnikov] were at the show. When there was a break, and the break followed in just several minutes, they walked out," Peskov said.

In the evening of December 19 a gunman opened fire inside the building of the Federal Security Service in Bolshaya Lubyanka street. One FSB officer was killed instantly and five others, including one civilian were injured. Another injured FSB officer died on the way to the hospital. The FSB’s public relations office told the media the attacker was neutralized.