Four FSB officers, one civilian wounded in Lubyanka shooting — investigators

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. One civilian and four officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) were injured in a shooting incident at Lubyanka in downtown Moscow, while another FSB officer was killed, spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee (SK) Svetlana Petrenko told TASS on Thursday.

"In the evening of December 19, while being next to the FSB headquarters on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in Moscow, a man opened fire at law enforcement officers. As a result of the incident, one FSB officer was killed, and five people, including one civilian, sustained injuries of varying severity," Petrenko said adding that the gunman had been killed.

"On behalf of the IC head Alexander Bastrykin, the criminal case over attempted murder of law enforcement officers opened in accordance with Article 317 of the Russian Penal Code, was transferred to the central office for further investigation," she added.