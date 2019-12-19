Construction of road from Russia to Georgia via Chechnya is feasible — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Construction of a motorway from Russia to Georgia via the territory of Chechnya is not currently in plans of the Russian Ministry of Transport but is reasonable, President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday.

Construction of the road from Chechnya to Georgia started in 1996. Georgia froze motorway construction in 1998. Kazbeki - Verkhny Lars crossing point in North Ossetia is currently the only functioning land border crossing point between Georgia and Russia.

"Problems of communication with Georgia indeed exist, particularly in winter, when everything is snowed in down there. Certainly, we are aware of that," Putin said. "This is a good idea but it is not in practical plans of the Ministry of Transport, although I reiterate, this idea is known and it can be implemented. Feasibility of implementation definitely exists," the President said.