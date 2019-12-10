Kremlin: Zelensky’s idea to set up subgroup on border control not discussed in Paris

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The proposal by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on setting up an additional subgroup on the border control transfer to Ukraine was not discussed substantively at the summit in Paris, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Substantively, this issue was not discussed yesterday," Peskov commented.

The presidential press secretary added that the Normandy Four countries (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) are ready to demonstrate flexibility in searching for a compromise on resolving the situation in Ukraine but without any departure from the Minsk accords, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Any compromise does not mean a departure from the Minsk agreements, any departure from the Minsk accords is fraught with a complete chaos in the settlement process," he stressed. "Everyone is ready for any flexibility within the framework of what is enshrined in the Minsk agreements."

At a news conference following the Normandy Four talks in Paris in the early hours of Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that all provisions of the Minsk agreements were closely interrelated. According to the Russian leader, amending any of them could paralyze actions on the settlement in southeastern Ukraine.