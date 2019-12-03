Putin congratulates EC President Ursula von der Leyen upon taking office

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. In a telephone conversation Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Ursula von der Leyen upon taking office as European Commission president, the Kremlin’s press-service said on Tuesday.

"It was noted on both sides that despite the current no easy period in relations between Russia and the European Union it is in the common long-term interests to find points of agreement on key issues on the European and international agenda and develop a direct dialogue," the news release runs.

Issues were discussed connected with the Normandy Quartet’s summit due in Paris on December 9. The importance of systematic implementation of the Minsk Accords was stressed in this context, the press-service said.