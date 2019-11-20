First round of Russia - North Korea strategic dialogue held in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The first round of Russia - North Korea strategic dialogue was held in Moscow on Wednesday between the two counties’ first deputy foreign ministers, Vladimir Titov and Choe Son-hui, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement adding that the senior diplomats exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"The sides noted the high dynamics of political contacts and exchanges and discussed the current state of affairs and prospects for bilateral cooperation, focusing their attention on cooperation in practical fields," the foreign ministry said.

"[The diplomats] also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia along with other key international issues," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the agreement to hold the first round was reached at a summit meeting between the Russian and North Korean leaders in Vladivostok in April.

Earlier on Wednesday, Choe Son-hui held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The talks focused on pressing bilateral issues and on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.