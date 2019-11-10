No response from US, North Korean leaders to invitation to Victory Day parade - Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have not yet given their official response to an invitation to visit Russia and take part in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany on May 9, 2020, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No, there hasn’t been any [response to the invitation] so far," Peskov said, answering a question whether the Kremlin had received a response from Washington and Pyongyang.

The parade on occasion of the 75th victory in the Great Patriotic War is due to be held in Moscow on May 9, 2020. Russia has sent an invitation to attend the event to UK Prime Minister Johnson, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries and European leaders.