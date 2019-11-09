UN court’s ruling on Russia’s stance in dispute with Ukraine inexplicable - ministry

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. It is hard to explain the reluctance of the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take regard of Russia’s objection to circumstances of the case in its dispute with Ukraine under the 1999 International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"In fact, the court ignored the other jurisdictional objections of Moscow, allowing Ukraine to turn the dispute over the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, which was imposed on Russia, into hearings into the substance [of the case]," the ministry said. "It is hard to explain this stance of the court, since at the stage of provisional measures in 2017 the court supported Russia’s arguments, coming to a conclusion that Ukraine’s allegations of violations of its rights under the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism were not justified.".