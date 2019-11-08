Greece’s new ambassador starts work in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko received copies of the credential letters from the new Greek Ambassador to Russia Ekaterini Nassika, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Positions on current issues regarding Russian-Greek ties and the international agenda were discussed," the ministry noted.

She will replace Tasia Afanasiu, who had given copies of her credential letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin this past July, for this position.