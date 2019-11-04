Russian world always open to cooperation, collaboration - Putin

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The Russian world and culture are always open to cooperation and collaboration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin timed to coincide with Day of National Unity.

The head of state awarded some foreign nationals for merits in strengthening peace, friendship, cooperation and understanding between the nations.

"The Russian world and Russian culture are always open to cooperation, collaboration and universal prosperity," the president said thanking "all the foreign friends for making an enormous contribution to forging ties between Russia and foreign partners."

Putin pointed out that "most, practically all, speakers were talking about the Russian language, Russian culture and Russian world."

"I would like to say that all the components of the Russian world are always turned inwards and are always multifaceted. Initially, the Russian culture and the Russian state were getting on feet as multinational and multi-confessional. That is how the Russian world looks from inside and that is how it manifests itself," Putin said.