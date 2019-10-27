Russia to expand cooperation with Non-Aligned Movement - diplomat

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia aims to continue expanding cooperation with the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) member states in order to strengthen global stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said during the 18th NAM Summit in Baku in a speech published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

"We are ready to expand cooperation with the Movement further in the interest of strengthening international stability to benefit our countries and our people, as well as the entire international community," Vershinin said.

The Russian diplomat noted that the movement is actively promoting the principles of multipolarity.

"The reasonable request of the majority of states for a just and comprehensive system is faced with the desire to maintain the world order that would only allow a small group of states and international corporations to benefit from globalization," he said. "In the attempts to maintain their dominant position, they shamelessly employ double standards, hiding unequal and selfish approaches under the guise of high ideals of democracy and liberalism."

The Russian diplomat added that the idea of "a rule-based world order" imposed on the international community pushes the world back to the age of bloc rivalries.

Foreign interference

Vershinin stressed that the principle of non-interference in the affairs of sovereign states is often ignored, which has affected several NAM member states.

"The world is still recovering from the unlawful military invasions by Washington and its allies of Iraq, Libya and Syria. Now we are witnessing an open course to weaken and overthrow the legitimate government in Venezuela," the deputy foreign minister said.

He expressed hope that the number of states supporting the joint statement by NAM on the outcomes of the Caracas meeting in July, which condemns foreign interference, will increase.

The Russian diplomat has condemned the long-standing economic blockade of Cuba, noting that in order to improve the situation in the Middle East, the Palestinian issue needs to be resolved.

"Monopolization of the regulation process will not bring results. Consolidation of the international community’s efforts to hold talks based on UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative is needed now more than ever. Russia will continue to facilitate this process, namely in cooperation with the Non-Alignment Movement, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Our stance is that an independent Palestinian state must be established with the capital in East Jerusalem," Vershinin noted.

He stressed that Russia establishes relations with NAM states "on the firm basis of respect for sovereignty and the ability to determine their own future," which has been confirmed at the Russia-Africa summit.

The 18th Non-Alignment Movement summit opened on Friday in Baku. Delegations from 158 states and international organizations are taking part in the summit, with 60 states being represented at the level of heads of state and government.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an international organization uniting countries whose foreign policy is based on the refusal to join any military bloc and is guided by the principle of peaceful co-existence based on independence and equality. At present, NAM unites 120 nations worldwide.