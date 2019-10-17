US diplomats regularly try to get into Russia’s restricted areas — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. US military diplomats regularly try to get into Russia’s restricted access territories in violation of the existing rules, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"The existence of zones closed to foreigners and the public at large is normal and commonplace. Each country, including the United States, has its own corresponding rules," she said. "US military diplomats regularly try to enter restricted areas in various parts of our vast country and in doing so they utterly neglect the notification rules."