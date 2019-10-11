Putin says Zelensky unable to ensure disengagement in Donbass because of nationalists

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was unable to ensure the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops as part of the disengagement of forces at Zolotoye and Petrovskoye in Donbass because of the stance of Ukrainian nationalist units, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council on Friday.

"An agreement on the disengagement of forces has been reached. However, the incumbent [Ukrainian] president cannot ensure the disengagement of troops and military equipment. The nationalist units, which arrived there, openly said that, if the army withdrew from these positions, they would take them up. The army is not withdrawing," the Russian leader noted. He added that the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics had signaled their readiness to begin disengagement several times firing a white flare, but there was no response from the Ukrainian side.

"A manifestation of political will is needed there," Putin stressed.