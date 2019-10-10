{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Zelensky vows his mission as president is to stop war in Donbass

The Ukrainian president stated that he understood that some citizens living in the uncontrolled territories in Donbass could feel that they are Ukrainians, while some of them might not
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
© EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

KIEV, October 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky declared on Thursday that his mission as the head of state was to put an end to the war in Donbass.

Read also
Some 2,000 protesters in Kiev demand to reject Steinmeier’s formula

"My key goal is that I want to stop the war, I believe this is my mission," Zelensky told reporters in Kiev.

Zelensky stated that he understood that some citizens living in the uncontrolled territories in Donbass could feel that they are Ukrainians, while some of them might not.

"If people in Donbass think that they are not Ukrainians, I cannot get into their brain. Those who feel that they are Ukrainians should know that we won’t leave them and we won’t abandon them," Zelensky said.

The president stressed that these people should have a chance to "come back to Ukraine."

Bilateral meeting with Putin not on the agenda

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said that the issue of Donbass conflict could be discussed in two formats, either at the Normandy Four summit or at a personal meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but the latter is not planned.

Read also
Kremlin is not party to conflict influencing withdrawal of forces in Donbass — spokesman

"Now we are only talking about the Normandy format. <...>We need to look into each other’s eyes, to understand who wants what, what the real steps are and when and how we can end the war. We want this very much. If you are keen on this too, let’s meet. We can meet in two formats — as part of the Normandy Four and at a direct meeting with the Russian president. No one is talking about the meeting with the Russian president because everyone is against it," Zelensky told reporters in Kiev.

The Ukrainian leader did not elaborate though who exactly was against his meeting with Putin.

Issue of Crimea

Read also
Foreign officials might seek to hide personal opinion on Crimea issue — Kremlin

The Ukrainian leader plans to raise the issue of Crimea at the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) summit since he sees no other venue where to discuss this. "For me, the Normandy format is a chance to discuss the issue of returning Crimea because now there is no place to discuss this issue other than with our Western partners," Zelensky told reporters in Kiev during a press marathon.

Zelensky said on Wednesday that Ukraine was determined to get Crimea back with the helping hand of its international partners, but in this process there was no equivalent to the Steinmeier formula, which outlined the solutions for Donbass conflict. The Ukrainian leader has described the Crimean issue as a "complicated story."

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula where most residents are ethnic Russians, refused to recognize the legitimacy of the authorities that came to power amid riots during the February 2014 coup in Ukraine.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaty on March 18, 2014, and the Federal Assembly (legislature) ratified it on March 21, 2014. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia. The United States and the European Union slapped economic sanctions in 2014.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Trump’s threats to Turkey aimed at appeasing certain US political circles — Erdogan
On October 7, commenting on Turkey’s plans regarding Syria, Trump vowed to 'totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey' if it does anything 'off limits'
Read more
South Korea wants to set up military hotline with Russia, media reports say
The hotline between the Air Forces of South Korea and Russia will help "prevent any accidental entry into each other's air defense identification zones," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff believe
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project will not satisfy Europe’s gas demand, says Uniper CEO
Nord Stream 2 project participants completed its funding, according to the Uniper CEO
Read more
Putin signs decree on awarding Order of Courage to NASA astronaut Nick Hague
Another 12 people will receive medals "For Merit in Space Exploration"
Read more
Russia to continue developing technologically independent weapons — top brass
Russia has achieved technological independence in more than 350 weapon systems, according to the defense chief
Read more
German MDR broadcasters publish video of Halle attack
The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov calls at Greek port
The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov accompanied by support vessels entered the Mediterranean Sea on August 22
Read more
Body of late MMA fighter Nurmatov to be taken to Uzbekistan on Tuesday night
The death came following a bout with Russia’s Beslan Isaev
Read more
UN Navy warship shadows task group of Russian vessels in English Channel
The Russian task group, which is en route to the Indian Ocean, has completed its crossing of the English Channel
Read more
Putin picks mushrooms in Siberian taiga and admires the Yenisei River
The Russian president turns 67 on October 7
Read more
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
Damascus main forces are gearing up for a mass crossing of the Euphrates
Read more
Lavrov arrives in capital of Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomy Erbil
Russia traditionally supports good relations with the Kurds in Iraq and elsewhere and stands for ensuring their cultural and linguistic rights
Read more
Russia-Africa Forum will upgrade cooperation between states — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that the event is the first of its kind in the history of the Russian-African relations
Read more
Turkish forces enter Tell Abyad town in northern Syria
The residents relocated to neighboring communities of Derbasia and Amuda
Read more
North Korea supports Putin's policy on defending Russia's sovereignty — official
Choe Ryong-hae also expressed confidence that Russia would successfully counter external threats aimed at hampering its development
Read more
Russia’s car exports up 27.8% in eight months
As for the statistics for August, exports of passenger cars decreased by 11%
Read more
US policy on Kurds may affect entire Middle East region — Russian top diplomat
The foreign minister doubted the US would indeed withdraw troops from Syria
Read more
Turkey strikes 181 ‘terrorist facilities’ in Syria
According to media reports, a Turkish airstrike hit a prison housing captured militants of the Islamic State terrorist group
Read more
Reunification of Russian Church is result of changes in Europe — Patriarch Kirill
Patriarch Kirill described the Holy Synod’s decision in favor of reunification as historic
Read more
Kremlin calls for refraining from steps that may hamper Syrian settlement
There were no discussions of Ankara’s planned operation in Syria between Russian and Turkish leaders, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Press review: Russian oil unharmed by Iraqi protest and US meddles in Ukraine gas transit
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 8
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Russian defense minister speaks over phone with US defense secretary
Read more
Press review: Trump leaving allies behind and China making its way to the Persian Gulf
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 9
Read more
FBI refuses to comment on Russian lawmaker’s detention for questioning
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that Yumasheva was detained at New York’s airport by FBI officers who questioned her for about an hour
Read more
Angara rocket for manned missions to be designed by year-end — source
The project is now in its initial stages
Read more
Turkish artillery shells Kurdish positions in Syria’s Raqqa
Earlier in the day, the aircraft of the Turkish Air Force carried out an airstrike on a Kurdish command center in the city of Al-Malikiyah in northeastern Syria
Read more
Russian air pilot faces criminal charges in SSJ-100 crash case
The defendant maintains innocence
Read more
Press review: Russia eyes other pipeline routes and Zelensky’s foes slam Steinmeier deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 3
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new S-400 air defense missile systems
The new S-400 systems struck all the designated targets
Read more
US mulls withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty, lawmaker says
Russia ratified the multilateral Treaty on Open Skies on May 26, 2001
Read more
Russian diplomat expresses concern about North Korea’s warning over nuclear talks with US
North Korea earlier said that it could stop negotiations on denuclearization with the United States
Read more
World leaders congratulate Putin on 67th birthday
The Russian president is planning to spend this day in nature among his next-of-kin and friends
Read more
NATO, US military buildup in Black, Baltic Sea is dangerous, Russian senator warns
The senator emphasized that Moscow needs to agree with NATO on the rules of behavior in these regions
Read more
Kiev’s top diplomat sees three scenarios for East Ukraine
In his words, "the president of Ukraine and his entire team are trying to complete what our predecessors started, beginning with the Minsk process"
Read more
Over 2,300 weapon systems arrive for Russian troops in 2019
By the end of the year, the share of modern armament in the troops will make up 68%, the defense minister said
Read more
Russian MPs to suspend trips to US after incident with interrogated lawmaker
Earlier, the Russian ambassador to the US said that the Russian MP, who arrived at the Fort Ross Dialogue Forum, was interrogated at New York Airport by FBI officers for about an hour
Read more
Trump’s statements on getting along with Russia do not correspond to reality, says Kremlin
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "the reality is much more depressing"
Read more
Iraqi Kurdistan urges Russia to help Kurds in Syria
The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party"expressed worries regarding the future of Kurds in Syria to the Russian Foreign Minister and asked that Russia play its role in case of any event or change"
Read more
‘No pressure, great anticipation’: Hideo Kojima talks about genre-bending Death Stranding
With only a month left before the release of Kojima Production’s first independent PS4 title Death Stranding, the game has already gone gold. Therefore, its designer, the legendary Hideo Kojima, had the time to fly to Moscow and present it to the fans at the Igromir 2019 gaming convention. TASS managed to snatch Kojima for a few minutes to talk about the game
Read more
Kiev does not agree to renew gas transit contract with Moscow for one year
It is important for Ukraine to obtain a new long-term agreement, the prime minister said
Read more
Trump calls a spade a spade when talking about predecessors’ moves – Russian diplomat
Zakharova described the incumbent US leader as "the first US president, who is not shy of calling the things, which his predecessors also used to do, by their proper names"
Read more
Borsporan Kingdom real estate compound discovered during Crimean Bridge construction
The launch of freight railway traffic via the Crimean Bridge will be postponed to June 2020 to preserve the archaeological monument unearthed in the course of construction works
Read more
Russian shipbuilders in final stretch to test cutting-edge missile corvette
Now the corvette has switched to the trials of the helicopter-borne system
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan, Putin hash over upcoming Turkish Syria operation — presidential office
The leaders discussed the operation prepared by Turkish military to create a security zone in Syria
Read more
Russian sub strikes targets with Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea test-fire
Read more
Kremlin says Russia closely watching new weapon systems’ development in US
Russia has no intention of being drawn into a new arms race, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Turkey’s operation in Syria may escalate into serious conflict — expert
According to the expert, tensions between the United States and its NATO ally, Turkey, have come to the fore
Read more
Turkish parliament prolongs mandate on holding military operations in Syria, Iraq
The document is extended until October 30, 2020
Read more
Erdogan launches military operation in Syria, east of Euphrates
He revealed that the "Operation Peace Spring will neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone, facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homes"
Read more
Alrosa digs up record-breaking, 800-mln year-old diamond
The gemstone has an unusual structure, with one diamond freely moving inside the other one
Read more