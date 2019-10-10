Zelensky vows his mission as president is to stop war in Donbass

The Ukrainian president stated that he understood that some citizens living in the uncontrolled territories in Donbass could feel that they are Ukrainians, while some of them might not

KIEV, October 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky declared on Thursday that his mission as the head of state was to put an end to the war in Donbass.

"My key goal is that I want to stop the war, I believe this is my mission," Zelensky told reporters in Kiev. Zelensky stated that he understood that some citizens living in the uncontrolled territories in Donbass could feel that they are Ukrainians, while some of them might not. "If people in Donbass think that they are not Ukrainians, I cannot get into their brain. Those who feel that they are Ukrainians should know that we won’t leave them and we won’t abandon them," Zelensky said. The president stressed that these people should have a chance to "come back to Ukraine." Bilateral meeting with Putin not on the agenda Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said that the issue of Donbass conflict could be discussed in two formats, either at the Normandy Four summit or at a personal meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but the latter is not planned.

"Now we are only talking about the Normandy format. <...>We need to look into each other’s eyes, to understand who wants what, what the real steps are and when and how we can end the war. We want this very much. If you are keen on this too, let’s meet. We can meet in two formats — as part of the Normandy Four and at a direct meeting with the Russian president. No one is talking about the meeting with the Russian president because everyone is against it," Zelensky told reporters in Kiev. The Ukrainian leader did not elaborate though who exactly was against his meeting with Putin. Issue of Crimea

