Foreign officials might seek to hide personal opinion on Crimea issue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Foreign officials might seek to hide their personal views when it comes to Crimea, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on a statement by Martin Sajdik, the special representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and the Contact Group on resolving the Donbass conflict.

According to the Ukrainian media, Sajdik said at the Salzburg Europe Summit in Austria that before Crimea’s transfer to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic within the Soviet Union, the region had been part of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, and before that, it had belonged to the Russian Empire. Sajdik added that as an OSCE envoy, he is supposed to make careful statements on the Crimea issue, so he would only be able to speak frankly on the matter once he resigned.