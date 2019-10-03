Series of deals to be signed during Russian deputy premier’s visit to Venezuela

CARACAS, October 3. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela will sign a series of agreements in economy, energy and technology during Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov’s visit to Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"On Friday and Saturday we will have a meeting of an intergovernmental commission of Russia and Venezuela to sign agreements in economic, energy, technological and financial spheres," the president said in a Venezolana de Television broadcast.

Earlier, sources in the deputy premier’s office said Borisov would pay a working visit to Venezuela in the coming days, where he will hold talks within the framework of an intergovernmental commission meeting.

Maduro visisted Russia last week and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the talks, the Russian leader said Moscow supported all legitimate bodies of Venezuela and favored Maduro’s dialogue with opposition forces. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the heads of the two states discussed defense cooperation during the talks, the issue of loans to Caracas was not raised.