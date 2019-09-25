Putin-Maduro meeting underway in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, who arrived in Russia for an official visit on Tuesday.

The meeting, which is taking place in the Kremlin, also involves Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that the two presidents "will discuss pressing bilateral issues, as well as key regional and global problems, particularly those related to the complicated situation around Venezuela."