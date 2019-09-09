Russian embassy in Kiev urges US to cool its rhetoric on Donbass

KIEV, September 9. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Ukraine has accused the US Embassy of using confrontational rhetoric against Russia in the statements on Donbass conflict regulation and other issues, the embassy’s website informs.

"We have noted statements by the US Embassy in Kiev, regularly spread on the Internet recently, with calls and instructive recommendations aimed at Russia on the issue of Donbass conflict settlement, adherence to the Minsk Agreements and release of persons who consider themselves political prisoners with no grounds for it. In a rather rude and arrogant manner, the US side repeats the tired old mantras about 'Russian aggression,' its failure to adhere to the Minsk Agreements, military presence in eastern Ukraine, responsibility for what is transpiring in the region, 'unlawful occupation of Crimea,' violation of integral rights of its residents and other accusations that do not correspond to reality," the embassy stated.

The Russian diplomats stressed that their US colleagues have a right to give their estimations of events, however, "using a confrontational tone and putting on labels is not a constructive method of holding a discussion and resolving the issues on the agenda." According to the Russian embassy, this creates a risk of raising tensions during the negotiating process. "If the American colleagues try to raise tensions in the negotiating process, they are definitely on the right path. We won’t be congratulating them on that, though," the statement quipped.

The Russian diplomatic mission has recommended that their American colleagues give their guidelines "to those who are ready to listen to them and to those who need to be shown 'the right path' here in the Ukrainian capital." "As for the Russian side, it does not require lessons and tips, especially when they are formed in a derogatory and presumptuous manner," the embassy concluded.