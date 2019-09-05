Putin says Moscow-Kiev relations will inevitably normalize in the future

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Ukraine will inevitably normalize in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I think that this will inevitably happen in historical perspective. I mean full normalization of relations, because we are two parts of the one and the same people, and I have stated this many times," Putin said.

Speaking on mending ties with Ukraine in the near future, Putin noted that this largely depends on the new Ukrainian leadership.

Putin has stated that negotiations on the exchange of detainees with Ukraine will be finalized soon.

"Out of humanitarian considerations, we are approaching the finalization of the negotiations that we are carrying out with the official authorities as well, so I think that it will become known in the near future," Putin said.

The president believes that the next prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine will be large-scale. He noted that it would be a positive step towards normalizing relations between the two countries.

"Regarding the exchange. I believe it will be rather large-scale, and that would be a good step forward towards normalization," Putin said.

The Russian leader suggested that head of the political council of the Ukrainian party "Opposition Platform - For Life" Viktor Medvedchuk, who is present at the Forum’s plenary session will "torture" him on this issue. "I know that he is especially concerned about several people who are staying in prisons in the Russian Federation, and it was rather difficult to us to make decisions on specific people, these specific people," the Russian president noted.