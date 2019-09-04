Kremlin not planning to announce date of Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap

No progress on Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange so far, attorney says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not going to announce the date of a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine because this issue is sensitive, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This issue is sensitive. There cannot be any announcements here. The fact will become known," Peskov told TASS, answering a question whether the swap could be carried out by the end of this week.

The talks on holding a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine are ongoing. A number of legal procedures need to be carried out, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Monday.