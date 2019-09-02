No progress on Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange so far, attorney says

"All detained persons in Ukraine remain where they are. There has been no movement," he said.

KIEV, September 2. /TASS/. There is no progress on the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine so far, attorney of several detained Russians in Ukraine Valentin Rybin informed TASS.

According to the attorney, the decree of the Ukrainian president on pardoning the detained under the exchange deal has not been signed yet. Rybin was also unable to confirm the earlier media reports claiming that the exchange would take place on September 3.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported that the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine would take place on August 30. However, the administration of the Ukrainian president stated that the mutual exchange process between Kiev and Moscow is not over yet. Later, the Ukrainian Security Service informed that the exchange would not take place on August 30, and that its final date has not been determined yet.