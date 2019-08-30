No final date yet for Moscow-Kiev prisoner swap, says Ukraine’s Security Service

KIEV, August 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has said that the next prisoner exchange between Kiev and Moscow would not take place on Friday, and its final date was not yet determined.

"Not today," SBU Spokesperson Yelena Gitlyanskaya told Ukraine’s Obozrevatel (Observer) edition.

Commenting on reports that the exchange could take place in Kiev’s Zhuliany airport any moment, she noted: "We do not give any specific dates. I can say, however, that it will not take place today. There is no final date yet."

Gitlyanskaya earlier cautioned reporters from disseminating unverified information, saying that the complicated negotiation process continued.

Later on, the Ukrainian president’s office likewise refuted media reports, which asserted that the exchange of detainees between Kiev and Moscow had come to an end, stressing that the negotiation process was ongoing.