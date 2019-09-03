Senior Russian, South Korean diplomats discuss situation on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon pointed to the importance of regular coordination on the settlement on the Korean Peninsula between Moscow and Seoul, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday following their meeting in Vladivostok on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"[The two sides] discussed in detail the situation around the Korean Peninsula. They highlighted the importance of continuing regular coordination between Russia and the Republic of Korea, as well as [between] all other parties concerned for the benefit of the joint settlement of problems of the subregion by political and diplomatic means," the ministry noted.