Blacklisting US senators is forced reaction to American sanctions — Federation Council

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Blacklisting US senators Ron Johnson and Chris Murphy was a forced reaction to US sanctions, chairman of the Russian Federation Council's International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.

"Russia's black list emerged as a forced reaction to US personal sanctions, including against parliamentarians. And we always clearly stated the Russian position to our colleagues in the US Congress - that we are ready to give up these lists only if the US does the same," Kosachev wrote on his official Facebook account.

Kosachev reminded that Russia offered to the US to exclude officials from black lists for official visits but received no response.