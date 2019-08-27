Never applied for a visa: US Senator on Russia’s blacklist and aware of it, says Moscow

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Republican US Senator from Wisconsin Ron Johnson never applied for a Russian visa, and he is on Russia’s ‘stop list’, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department told TASS on Tuesday.

"It is called ‘manipulating information.’ He is on the stop list as a response to the inclusion of Russian diplomats there, which he knew about for a long time. He never applied for a visa but painted everything as if he had been denied after submitting an application," the ministry stressed.

Earlier, on Monday, the GOP senator claimed that he was denied an entry visa to Russia. Previously, the lawmaker has initiated and backed some anti-Russian bills.