Russia decides to expand blacklist of EU officials

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow is expanding the blacklist of European Union officials in retaliation for the EU’s restrictions against Russians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Friday.

"The Russian side has made a decision to expand the retaliatory list of EU countries’ and institutions’ officials prohibited from entering Russia. The number of names on the Russian list has been increased to a level of parity with the EU’s one," the Foreign Ministry said.

"A note to this effect has been dispatched to the EU’s office in Russia in accordance with the established procedures," the ministry stated.